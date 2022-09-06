Connect with us

Diana Chepkemboi (centre) who had been detained in Saudi Arabia was received at the JKIA by family and friends on September 6, 2022.

County News

Kenyan woman back home after detention in Saudi Arabia by employer

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Diana Chepkemboi, a Kenyan who was working in Saudi Arabia where she was detained for several weeks by her employer, is back home with a warning to anyone seeking greener pastures.

“It is better to hustle in your own country and have peace than suffer out there,” she said.

She says a lot of Kenyans who went to the Arab world in search of greener pastures are going through untold suffering.

The 24-year-old woman called upon the government to intervene in the plight of migrant workers in the gulf nation, saying that it was only by luck that she managed to be “rescued”.

Diana spoke Tuesday when she landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) where she was received by her mother Clara Chepkemoi in an emotion-filled moment.

Konoin MP Brighton Yegon and Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei were among leaders and friends who were at the airport.

“I left Kenya for Saudi Arabia with the hopes of getting a better life and to be honest, mine was just a tip of the iceberg, people are suffering there,” she said.

Her emotional mother pleaded with the government to ban labour export to Saudi.

Diana’s plight came into the limelight last week after photos of the 24-year-old looking emaciated emerged amid reports that her employer was detaining her without medication despite her health status.

She is said to have deferred her studies at Meru University in June 2021 after her family experienced challenges raising fees.

