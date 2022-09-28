Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya Kwanz MCAs in Nairobi. /COURTESY

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza MCAs threaten to block speaker’s swearing after Mutura disqualified

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Kenya Kwanza Members County Assembly (MCA) in Nairobi have now threatened to block tomorrow’s scheduled swearing in ceremony and the consequent elections of Speaker after their candidate Benson Mutura was disqualified.

This is after the Assembly’s Clerk Edward Gichana reported that only two candidates made it to the final list from the initial nine, after the seven failed to submit all the required documents.

Waithaka MCA Anthony Kiragu however read mischief in the Clerk’s move, accusing him of biasness.

Kiragu said they will make sure that no business is conducted on Thursday until the issue is resolved.

“We want to express our sadness and shock because the Clerk seems to have a preferred candidate by imposing unconstitutional requirements so as to lock out other candidates. We will make sure nothing goes on here tomorrow,” Kiragu vowed.

According to Clerk Gichana, Mutura who is also the immediate former Speaker was disqualified after he failed to submit the certificate of good conduct.

Umoja 1 MCA Mark Mugambo however wondered how Mutura could be disqualified yet he has been serving in the position.

“How comes Mutura has served as Speaker and he is now being told he hasn’t met the requirements,” he stated.

In the statement shared by the Clerks office, only Azimio’s Ken Ngondi and Hassan Robow Mohammed will take part in tomorrow’s Speaker contest after they complied with all the requirements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Others who have locked out include Masaki Samuel, Brian Mutie, Austine Okello, Arthur Ngugi, Ahmed Subanea and Charles Muratha.

Those cleared to vie for Deputy Speakers post include MCAs Paul Kados, Hashim Kamau and Samora Mwaura.

The Clerk is expected to first swear in all the 129 Nairobi MCAs before they proceed to elections of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto calls for regulation of online betting companies operating in an opaque space

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – President WIlliam Ruto has called on regulatory authorities to reign in on online betting companies he says are operating...

7 mins ago

Kenya

Over 4 million Fuliza defaulters to be deleted from CRB from November

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – OVER 4 million Fuliza defaulters will be removed from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and other blacklists from November...

1 hour ago

Drought Mitigation

Ruto says Gachagua’s office to manage drought response to ensure efficiency

President Ruto said all efforts of drought coordination related issues  would be handled in the Office of the Deputy President to ensure efficiency.

1 hour ago

BUDGET

Outgoing CS Yatani proud to have improved Kenya’s economy during tenure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Outgoing Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani says he exits office with his head held high after having achieved much...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Safaricom introduces 40pc discount on fuliza loans below Sh1,000

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 28 – Safaricom has announced a new discounted tariff of up to 40 per cent on Fuliza loans below Sh1000. The...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Timelines: Recruitment of Mutyambai’s successor could take a month

With his formal exit on Tuesday, the National Police Service Commission has until October 11 to declare the position vacant, through a Gazette Notice,...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Miner dies after being buried in Nyeri wall collapse

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 28 – A miner died while another escaped when a wall collapsed at Thunguma quarry, Nyeri. The deceased who is yet...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Focus now shifts to National Assembly ahead of CS nominees’ vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Following the unveiling of President William Ruto’s 22-member Cabinet on Tuesday, focus now shifts to National Assembly as the...

7 hours ago