Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Judges have spent the last two weeks rifling through boxes of evidence © AFP/File / Simon MAINA

Top stories

Kenya in tense wait for Supreme Court verdict on election

Published

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 5 – Kenyans anxiously awaited a Supreme Court ruling Monday on petitions challenging the outcome of the August presidential election, with weeks of political uncertainty looming if the poll is annulled.

Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the tightly fought race, scraping to victory by a narrow margin of less than two percentage points against Raila Odinga, a veteran opposition politician now backed by the ruling party.

Odinga filed a petition to Kenya’s top court last month, alleging fraud in the vote tallying process and claiming he had “enough evidence” to show he had in fact won the August 9 election, which ranks as one of Africa’s most expensive polls.

Although voting day passed off peacefully, the results sparked angry protests in some Odinga strongholds and there are fears a drawn-out dispute may deepen widespread economic malaise and lead to violence in a country with a history of post-poll unrest.

Kenya presidential election results © AFP/File / Anibal MAIZ CACERES

“We have already wasted a lot of time and money so if we go back to election we will waste (even more) time and resources,” said Anne Karanja, a fruit seller in the capital Nairobi.

“I voted but I feel like I can’t vote again,” she told AFP, echoing the frustration felt by many Kenyans.

The court will examine whether any irregularities were substantial enough to nullify the election, as was the case with the August 2017 presidential poll, which Odinga also challenged.

Judges have spent the last two weeks rifling through boxes of evidence to figure out if the technology used by the election commission met the “standards of integrity, verifiability, security and transparency”.

– Economic slump –

After 2017’s annulment, the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission was under heavy pressure to deliver a clean poll.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although voting day passed off peacefully, the results sparked angry protests in some Odinga strongholds © AFP/File / Gordwin Odhiambo

But this year’s election outcome sparked a rift within the IEBC itself, with four of its seven commissioners accusing chairman Wafula Chebukati of running an “opaque” process.

Odinga’s 72-page petition alleges that hackers broke into the IEBC servers and uploaded doctored result forms. His lawyers also claim that Chebukati failed to tally around 140,000 votes.

Chebukati has denied the claims, insisting he carried out his duties according to the law of the land despite facing “intimidation and harassment”.

After assessing the transparency of the poll, the court will finally rule on whether Ruto met the constitutional threshold of 50 percent plus one of the valid votes cast.

Odinga and his supporters have framed the legal battle as a fight for democracy © AFP/File / SIMON MAINA

If judges order an annulment, a fresh vote must be held within 60 days, but the run-up to a new election is likely to be fractious.

Odinga has insisted that any fresh poll must be supervised by a new chairman. The 77-year-old boycotted 2017’s court-ordered re-run, accusing the IEBC of lacking credibility.

Since 2002, no presidential poll outcome in Kenya has gone uncontested, with many fearing that a prolonged electoral process and the resulting uncertainty will only worsen the country’s cost of living crisis.

Ruto’s team has urged the court to throw out the petition, accusing Odinga of trying to force a re-run © AFP/File / Tony KARUMBA

Moses Mungai said his flower business — already hit hard by the Covid pandemic — had taken yet another knock, with Nairobi’s streets deserted for several days following the election.

“People did not come out of their houses,” the 55-year-old said, telling AFP that he expected similar scenes to unfold after Monday’s ruling.

“People fear there will be skirmishes. They will close (shops) and then wait for things to be ok.”

– Disillusionment –

At around 65 percent, turnout was sharply lower than in the August 2017 election, with observers saying it reflected growing disillusionment among citizens.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Both Odinga and Ruto — who has been named as a defendant in the case — assembled huge legal teams.

The election’s outcome sparked a rift within the IEBC, with four of its seven commissioners accusing chairman Wafula Chebukati of running an “opaque” process © AFP/File / Simon MAINA

Odinga, who previously said he was cheated of victory in the 2007, 2013 and 2017 polls, has framed the legal battle as a fight “for democracy and good governance”.

Ruto in turn has urged the court to throw out the petition, accusing Odinga of trying “to have another bite at the cherry through a judicially-forced re-run”.

On the campaign trail, both men pledged to resolve any disputes in court rather than on the streets.

But worries about violence persist.

The 2017 poll saw dozens of protesters killed at the hands of police. Kenya’s worst electoral violence occurred after the 2007 vote, when more than 1,100 people died in politically motivated clashes involving rival tribes.

If the court upholds the results, Ruto will become Kenya’s fifth president since independence from Britain in 1963, taking the reins of a country battling inflation, high unemployment and a crippling drought.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ruto’s plan to save universities if confirmed president

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 4 – President-Elect William Ruto has pledged to address the challenges facing institutions of higher learning by pumping more funds to...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto’s plan in addressing the cost of living if confirmed President

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 4-President-Elect William Ruto has now said that his Government will work with the county government administration over the next 1-2 months...

15 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya extradites another wildlife and drug trafficker to the US

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says the second suspected wildlife and drug trafficker wanted in the United States...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Keep off the Supreme Court on Monday, police warn public

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 4-The National Police Service has warned the public against gathering at the Supreme Court on Monday when judges are expected to...

20 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Ruto leads Kenya Kwanza brigade in prayers ahead of Supreme verdict

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 4 – President-Elect William Ruto and other leaders from his Kenya Kwanza alliance were in Nakuru Sunday, for prayers as the...

20 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Monday is a moment of truth and electoral justice: CS Wamalwa

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 4 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa says Monday’s Supreme Court verdict will mark a moment of truth about what transpired...

21 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Dr. KALUA GREEN: 3 key issues Supreme Court must consider in petition verdict

on Monday, September 5, 2022, the Supreme Court will make an eagerly awaited ruling on the presidential petition. It is widely expected that they...

2 days ago

World

Long-term outlook cloudy for world food prices: FAO

ROME, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) — World food prices declined slightly in August, despite rising energy and transportation costs and disruptions to supply chains, the...

2 days ago