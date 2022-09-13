Connect with us

President William Ruto took over from Uhuru Kenyatta on September 13, 2022.

Top stories

Kenya Healthcare Federation salutes President Dr Ruto’s health reform commitments

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – The Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) has welcomed health sector reform proposals outlined by President Dr. William Ruto in his inauguration speech.

The efforts to streamline the operations of key health sector delivery agencies KHF Chairperson Dr Kanyenje Gakombe and CEO Dr Anastasia Nyalita said will facilitate far-reaching reforms for the benefit of all healthcare stakeholders.

KHF, which is the Health Sector Board of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), said the President’s commitments will provide further impetus to transform healthcare agencies such as the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) which have recently commenced on commendable reform efforts.

Integration of information systems, Dr Nyalita said, will play a key role in advancing the national management efforts by providing quality visibility and traceable datasets. She noted that such integration of information systems will also assist in providing health service delivery integrity at the health commodities procurement, finance, quality assurance, and record management levels.

“KHF welcomes the commitment to reform healthcare financing and provision. Reforms at the NHIF, KEMSA and integration of robust health information technology systems as promised by President Dr Ruto is sweet music to our ears,” Dr Gakombe said.

Dr Nyalita said, “At KHF, we shall be at hand to support the reform endeavours and provide technical support as necessary as the delivery of quality healthcare service remains our driving force as a Federation.”

During his inauguration address, President Dr Ruto reiterated that his government’s health plan is founded on fundamental reforms in how healthcare is financed and provided.

“We shall reform the National Health Insurance Fund to make it a social health insurance provider, improve procurement of medical supplies, deploy an integrated state-of-the-art health information system and most importantly, provide adequate human resources at all levels. Contributions will be graduated and will now be based on income,” President Dr Ruto said.

Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) is the Health Sector Board of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA). Founded in 2004, the Federation works with care providers, hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers and insurers to promote strategic public-private partnerships toward achieving national access to quality healthcare and is dedicated to engaging the government and all relevant stakeholders in achieving quality healthcare by maximizing the contribution of the private sector. In addition to influencing public policy, KHF also voices its support and concerns and provides alternative solutions to issues facing the health sector. So far, the Federation has participated in many policy formation meetings and actively participated in the different engagement structures coordinated by KEPSA on any issues raised regarding health issues. Its membership includes medical associations, professional associations, and corporate members.

