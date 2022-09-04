Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Abdi Hussein Ahmed alias Abu Khadi, a suspect wanted in the United States, for wildlife and drug trafficking was extradited on September 3, 2022. /DCI.

Top stories

Kenya extradites another wildlife and drug trafficker to the US

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says the second suspected wildlife and drug trafficker wanted in the United States has been extradited following his arrest in Meru County on Tuesday.

Abdi Hussein Ahmed, alias Abu Khadi, who had $1 million bounty on his head was apprehended at a rental room in Maua, Meru County, following a tip-off from area residents.

DCI boss George Kinoti and an American embassy official display photos of two wanted drug and wildlife traffickers who were hiding Kenya. They were later arrested and extradited.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Roseline Aganyo ordered the extradition charging Ahmed for participating in a conspiracy to traffic in Rhinoceros horns and Elephant ivory, both protected wildlife species valued at more than US$7 million.

The group is said to have smuggled, between December 2012 through May 2019, approximately 190 kilograms of rhinoceros horns and at least 10 tons of elephant ivory from various countries to buyers in the U.S. and countries in Southeast Asia.

They operated in Kenya, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea, Mozambique, Senegal, and Tanzania.

“Their indictment followed a joint investigation of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), where a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York charged Ahmed and his other co-conspirators with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment,” said DCI in a statement.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Keep off the Supreme Court on Monday, police warn public

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 4-The National Police Service has warned the public against gathering at the Supreme Court on Monday when judges are expected to...

3 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Ruto leads Kenya Kwanza brigade in prayers ahead of Supreme verdict

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 4 – President-Elect William Ruto and other leaders from his Kenya Kwanza alliance were in Nakuru Sunday, for prayers as the...

4 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Monday is a moment of truth and electoral justice: CS Wamalwa

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 4 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa says Monday’s Supreme Court verdict will mark a moment of truth about what transpired...

5 hours ago

World

India Sees US as Key Strategic Partner on Bilateral, Regional and Global Issues

India has reiterated that it will continue to engage with the United States on key issues such as energy security, curbing terror financing and...

16 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Dr. KALUA GREEN: 3 key issues Supreme Court must consider in petition verdict

on Monday, September 5, 2022, the Supreme Court will make an eagerly awaited ruling on the presidential petition. It is widely expected that they...

21 hours ago

World

Long-term outlook cloudy for world food prices: FAO

ROME, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) — World food prices declined slightly in August, despite rising energy and transportation costs and disruptions to supply chains, the...

21 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Regional Priorities on Post COVID 19 recovery focus of the Africa climate week 2022

Though quiet, a very important meeting is happening in Africa this week-to share opportunities and challenges by countries on the continent on dealing innovatively...

1 day ago

Fifth Estate

HESBON OWILA: Supreme Court verdict will define our true destiny

Truth, they say is sometimes stranger than fiction, and as Mario Puzo also adds, behind every successful man there is a crime. The flying...

1 day ago