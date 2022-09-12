KeNHA says compliance on axle load limit impressive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) says compliance to permitted axle load limit on the Northern Corridor has risen by 99 percent.

According to the operations manager in charge of the Gilgil weighbridge Jackson Kimuyu, public sensitization on overloading menace by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and other government agencies has contributed to high levels of compliance.

Kimuyu stated that however, sand trucks and other loose cargo transporters are still flouting the rules and urged them to stop the habit.

“Some road users like sand trucks do not comply. We will continue to engage them,” he said.

He said the introduction of the weigh in motion has eradicated traffic jam at Gilgil weighbridge and said only 30 percent of the trucks are turned into the static weigh bridge for axle load enforcement.

“Weigh in motion has increased efficiency on the northern corridor by more than 90 per cent in the last five years,” Kimuyu said.

He said KeNHA and the contracted weigh bridge management companies were holding sensitization meetings with transporters, Judiciary and the public with a view to increasing compliance and minimising delays.

Truck drivers interviewed however want the government to construct by passes at all weighbridges to separate trucks from other motorists.

KeNHA has since 2011 reformed the operations of all weigh bridges in Kenya by introducing private firms to operate the weigh stations in Kenya.

The axle load enforcement unit has engaged the Kenya Transporters Association (KTA), the Kenya Association of Manufactureres(KAM) and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance(KEPSA) to enhance compliance.

Kimuyu said the stakeholder engagement is in compliance with the Constitution of Kenya requirement on continuous public participation.

The inspection continues to other areas in the country.

Some transporters have been complaining the fines are punitive. They also complain of being detained for long whenever they are caught with overloaded lorries, an issue the authorities said is necessary.

The authority has dozens of police officers attached to them to help in enforcing some of the laws.