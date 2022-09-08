Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi elected Senate Deputy Speaker. /COURTESY

Kenya

Kathuri elected Senate deputy Speaker after Madzayo drops bid

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Meru Senator Murungi Kathuri has been elected Senate Deputy Speaker after Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo, who was his only competitor, dropped his bid.

Newly elected Senate Speaker Amason Kingi declared that Kathuri had been elected unopposed.

Kingi was earlier elected speaker of the Senate after garnering 46 votes out of a possible 67 votes.

Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye declared the result in an election which was boycotted by a section of Senators allied Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

Kingi who was sworn-in immediately after being declared winner, said he will work closely with Senators from across the political divide to ensure they deliver on their mandate.

Aluochier Isaac, Aluoch Polo, George Bush, Beatrice Kinyua, Fredrick Ka-ruri and George Kuria did not get a single vote in the election.

Kingi further stated that the Senate must continue to play its constitutional mandate and roar more vigorously

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

New Senate Speaker Kingi urges legislators to put aside differences, work unitedly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – New Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has urged legislators to put their political differences aside and unite to serve Kenyans....

43 mins ago

Kenya

Amason Kingi elected Speaker as Kenya Kwanza takes control of Senate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has been elected as the Senate Speaker after garnering all 46 votes cast following...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kalonzo changes mind again as he withdraws from Senate Speaker race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has changed his mid yet again and withdrawn from the Senate Speaker race at the...

1 hour ago

CITY HALL

Sakaja hosts Jordanian princess championing nutrition, affirms commitment to school feeding programme 

Sakaja welcomed the partnership by World Food Programme under Princess Sarah in supporting the feeding programme and increased nutrition in the country adding the...

3 hours ago

County News

Flash floods displace Kisumu families following heavy rains

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 8 – Flash floods has displaced hundreds of Kisumu families following heavy downpour currently being witnessed in Western Kenya. Most rivers...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President-Elect Ruto says Uhuru disillusioned after Raila poll loss

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – President-Elect William Ruto now says outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta is disillusioned following the lose of his rival Raila Odinga...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Acting National Assembly clerk Serah Kioko first woman to swear in MPs-elect

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Acting Clerk of the National Assembly Serah Kioko will make history as the first woman in Kenya to swear-in...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Muturi to deliver farewell speech at the National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Outgoing Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi is expected to hold his valedictory at 11am. A valedictory speech,...

6 hours ago