Karua spent her day golfing steering clear of President-Elect Ruto's inauguration. /COURTESY

Kenya

Karua skips Ruto’s inaguration, opts to play golf

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – As the attention of Kenyans is focused on the inauguration of the 5th President of Republic Of Kenya William Ruto, the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya running mate Martha Karua shifted hers to golfing.

On his twitter account, Karua steered clear of the inauguration event and instead spent time golfing in an undisclosed location.

“My day so far,” she tweeted while holding a hockey stick in a golf club.

This comes hours after Raila Odinga rejected an invitation to attend President-elect inauguration.

In a statement to newsrooms on Monday, Odinga , said he had received a personal invitation from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader to attend the event set to be held at the Kasarani stadium.

Raila, however, disclosed that he won’t be available to attend the event because he is out of the country.

While citing other reasons why he would skip the event, Raila said he doesn’t believe Ruto was validly elected as Kenya’s fifth president.

“This evening, I received a letter and a telephone call from H.E Dr. William Ruto inviting me to his inauguration set for tomorrow, September 13, 2022. I regret however that I will not be available for the inauguration because I am out of the country and I also have other serious concerns,” Raila said.

“First, I believe that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the body in charge of our elections, did not conduct a free and fair election.”

Karua had hinted that she is considering moving to the East Africa Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania, to find out whether the Supreme Court handled the 2022 presidential petition well.

The Azimio team had filed a petition at the apex court challenging the victory of President-Elect William Ruto but it was dismissed in its entirety on grounds that it lacked merit.

Karua, who committed to stand by the rule of law, mockingly stated, “I am looking for a hot-air balloon” to go to the Arusha-based court to find out if the Supreme Court delivered justice.

“The court ruled with finality, but that does not mean that we cannot go to another court to understand if our Supreme Court rendered justice,” she said.

The Martha Koome-led bench, in its unanimous ruling, ruled that part of the evidence presented by the Azimio brigade was “hot air,” and had set the court on a wild goose chase.

