Martha Karua. /CFM

Kenya

Karua says will respect Supreme Court verdict upholding President-Elect Ruto’s win

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5- Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya running mate Martha Karua says she will respect the Supreme Court decision upholding President-Elect William Ruto’s win.

Taking to her twitter handle shortly after the ruling, Karua stated that “The court has spoken. I respect but disagree with the findings.”

The Supreme Court ruled that Ruto was validly elected as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

The unanimous verdict by seven judges was delivered on Monday following Raila Odinga’s consolidated petition seeking to overturn Ruto’s victory on claims that the electoral commission manipulated the votes to favour him.

