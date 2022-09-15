Connect with us

Martha Karua in Mombasa during the swearing-in of Abdulswamad Nassir. /COURTESY

Kenya

Karua: I will not be silenced, this is not my first time outside govt

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua has assured that she will not be silenced as she settles in the opposition following the Supreme Court ruling that upheld the victory of President William Ruto.

During the swearing in of Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir Thursday, Karua stated that she has been outside government before and the loss of Azimio La Umoja Coalition will not silence her to oblivion.

“I will be with you every step of the way and I will make sure that Kenya is transformed. For ten years I have been outside government but my voice has not silenced. Even now nothing will change,” she said while claiming that Raila Odinga’s victory was snatched from them.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Running Mate in the August 9th presidential duel promised to fight for the implementation of the constitution which she claimed was subject to manipulation by President Ruto regime.

Karua reiterated that she will be moving to the East Africa Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania, to find out whether the Supreme Court handled the 2022 presidential petition well.

Karua, who committed to stand by the rule of law, mockingly stated, “I am looking for a hot-air balloon” to go to the Arusha-based court to find out if the Supreme Court delivered justice.

“I was reminded by the Court that people can walk around with hot air and the hot air will take me to EACJ. It will not help us to get back the presidential victory but it will help us to establish whether justice was administered,” she said.

The Azimio team had filed a petition at the apex court challenging the victory of President-Elect William Ruto but it was dismissed in its entirety on grounds that it lacked merit.

The Martha Koome-led bench, in its unanimous ruling, ruled that part of the evidence presented by the Azimio brigade was “hot air,” and had set the court on a wild goose chase.

The court dismissed all the nine issues they had structured in the consolidated petition, challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s win.

The verdict dealt a significant blow to the Azimio team, whose leader Raila Odinga was hoping the judges would nullify the results of the August 9, 2022, hotly contested presidential election.

