Kandara MP Alice Wahome named Water and Sanitation CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome has been named as the new Cabinet Secretary for Water and Sanitation, by President William Ruto.

Wahome who was re-elected for a third term has been a close ally of President Ruto, and is a lawyer by profession.

After she is vetted and approved by the Parliament, she will take over from Sicily Kariuki.

Following her appointment, a by-election will be conducted in Kandara Constituency to replace the MP’s position.

Others named in the cabinet include KIthure Kindiki (Interior) Njuguna Ndun’gu (Treasury) Aden Duale (Defense) Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport), Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs) Salim Mvurya (Mining)

Rebecca Miano (EAC) Eliud Owalo (ICT) Ababu Namwamba (Sports) Aisha Jumwa (Public Service) Moses Kuria (Trade) Florence Bore (Labour and Social protection).

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has been appointed the the Prime Cabinet Secretary, becoming third senior most official after Deputy President in Ruto’s administration.