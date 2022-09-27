Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome. /FILE

Kenya

Kandara MP Alice Wahome named Water and Sanitation CS

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome has been named as the new Cabinet Secretary for Water and Sanitation, by President William Ruto.

Wahome who was re-elected for a third term has been a close ally of President Ruto, and is a lawyer by profession.

After she is vetted and approved by the Parliament, she will take over from Sicily Kariuki.

Following her appointment, a by-election will be conducted in Kandara Constituency to replace the MP’s position.

Others named in the cabinet include KIthure Kindiki (Interior) Njuguna Ndun’gu (Treasury) Aden Duale (Defense) Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport), Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs) Salim Mvurya (Mining)

Rebecca Miano (EAC) Eliud Owalo (ICT) Ababu Namwamba (Sports) Aisha Jumwa (Public Service) Moses Kuria (Trade) Florence Bore (Labour and Social protection).

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has been appointed the the Prime Cabinet Secretary, becoming third senior most official after Deputy President in Ruto’s administration.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Hatupangwingwi: Ruto team tells NCIC

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has found itself on a collision path with Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders allied...

April 9, 2022

Top stories

Parties Registrar now has powers to reject offensive slogans after new amendment

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 30 – Members of Parliament supportive of the Handshake sat into the early hours of Thursday to approve a proposal in...

December 30, 2021

County News

Court restrains Badi from attending Cabinet in a suit filed by Kandara MP

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – A Nairobi Court has prohibited Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director Major General Mohammed Badi from attending any cabinet meetings...

September 23, 2021