Kananu says achieved more than predecessors in 9yrs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 – Former Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu now says her administration achieved more than the previous governments could achieve in nine years.

Kananu took over the management of the city following the impeachment of her former boss Mike Sonko in December 2020.

In a hundred years, when historians study and sit down to scribble the history and transformation of Nairobi County, my name as the 3rd Governor will feature prominently. We achieved a lot under my tenure, more than what previous administrations could comprehend in 9 years. pic.twitter.com/g2zYU8cbV8 — Anne Kananu (@HEAnneKananu) September 23, 2022

She served for two years at the time when most of the critical functions of the county had been transferred to Nairobi Metropolitan Service under Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi.

In a statement on her social media account, the city’s third county boss says she exceeded the target laid out by a wide margin.