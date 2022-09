0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Lawyers Kamau Karori, Charles Kanjama and Eric Mutua have been conferred with senior counsel titles.

In a gazette notice on Friday, Kevin Dermot, Lillian Mwaura, Gathenji Mbuthi have also been listed as senior counsels.

Kibet Jinaro Kipkemoi and Allen Gachuhi have also been conferred with the prestigious title.

More to follow ……