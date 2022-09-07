Kalonzo to fly Azimio flag in Senate Speaker race to battle it out with Kingi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka will now fly the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya flag in Thursday’s Senate Speaker election.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communications Philip Etale stated that the Coalition Party Parliamentary Group meeting resolved to support Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo’s bid for the Senate Deputy Speaker post.

The outfit, which enjoys the support of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, has also resolved to front Kenneth Marende as its sole candidate for the Speaker of the National Assembly post.

President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance plans to field Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi to contest for the Speaker of the National Assembly and Senate, respectively.

The 349 members of the National Assembly and the 67 Senators convene for the first sitting of the 13th Parliament tomorrow to elect their respective Speakers after taking the oath of office.