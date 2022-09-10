Connect with us

Kalonzo meets with various ukambani leaders at his Yatta farm. /CFM

Kenya

Kalonzo formally congratulates President-elect Ruto ahead of inauguration

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader has formally congratulated President-Elect William Ruto as he prepares to take the oath of office Tuesday 13.

The Wiper Leader says although it is painful, five years is a short period of time and that for the sake of the country and for the sake of stability, they are ready to take up the opposition role with gusto to make sure the government of the day delivers.

Kalonzo says he respects the President-Elect warning those that are propagating that he is joining Kenya Kwanza to stop the speculations adding that he is ready for the opposition leadership because the sitting government must be kept in check.

The Wiper Boss says Ruto made a lot of promises to Kenyans and that there needs a strong opposition to push the government to deliver to Kenyans.

He adds that he did not agree with the supreme court verdict on their petition but they are bound by it as law abiding citizens.

He dismissed those hoping that he will join with the Kenya Kwanza adding that if that was to happen it would be in the open glare of the public and would have been ratified by the Wiper Movement and further the Azimio-OKA and announced to the public.

Kalonzo spoke today while attending two burial ceremonies of the late Elizabeth Syombua in Mukalala, Yatta, Machakos County and the late Priscilla Mwanziu in Kalisasi, Mwingi Central Kitui County.

