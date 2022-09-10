Connect with us

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Nairobi/FILE

Kenya

Kalonzo denies meeting President-elect Ruto before Senate Speaker vote

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 -Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has denied claims that he had a meeting with the President-elect William Ruto prior to his withdrawal from the Senate Speaker’s race.

Musyoka dismissed the reports on social media terming them baseless rumours aimed at maligning his name.

The Wiper Leader stated that the pictures going round where he is seen with Ruto among other leaders was taken in 2018.

“I have seen some people on social media put out reports that I had a meeting with Ruto.We took the pictures in 2018 when they visited me when I lost my father,” he stated.

“I am not the type of individual who do things sneakingly, “Musyoka said during a burial in Yatta constituency, Machakos County.

Musyoka insisted that he is ready to be in the opposition and will be ready to battle it out in the presidential race come 2027.

“We are basically saying that 5 years is a short time, and we are ready to be in the position and we will do the best we can,” he said.

While congratulating Ruto, he however pointed out that he meet him after consulting Wiper  Party and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance leadership.

“If I want to meet him, I will do it openly after meeting with Azimio and Wiper members. We forgive you, we have every reason to forgive each other as we lay to rest mama Elizabeth,” the Wiper Party Leader said.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is already making plans to accommodate the welfare of the leaders.

