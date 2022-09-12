Savula says he’s a co-Governor in Kakamega, not a Deputy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Sep 12 – Kakamega Deputy Governor Elect Ayub Savula has said he is a co-Governor , and not Deputy to Fernandes Barasa.

+rSavula on Monday revealed that they have a written agreement deposited at the Registrar of Political Parties with Governor Fernandes Barasa, binding them to share the government equally.

He said the agreement came after he stepped down from the Governor’s race and agreed to deputize Barasa.

According to Savula the agreement was overseen by former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who is also the ODM Deputy Party leader and DAP-K party Secretary General Eseli Simiyu.

“I was vying for Governor on a DAP-K, and the agreement was after I joined Barasa who is in ODM, the agreement is not a secret its at the Registrar of Political Parties,” Savula stated.

Savula however clarified that he is not fighting the Governor and that they will work together for the benefit of Kakamega people.

He said their sharing of government agreement is only aimed at ensuring that his people benefit, and Barasa’s people also benefit.

“If he chooses a County Minister I choose the Chief Officer and so on… So its nothing new, even Uhuru and Ruto had a similar agreement,” he said.

Savula further said he will work with Ruto’s administration, for the benefit of their people.

He singled the revival of Mumias Sugar Company as one of key sectors in the County, that needs national government attention.

“Time for politics is over and I am going to work with President Elect William Ruto,” he stated.