Judiciary says 123 petitions filed for various elective seats

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – The Judiciary has reported that as of Wednesday, a total of 123 election petitions have been filed for various seats.

According to Yvonne Mbae who is the Senior ICT Officer at the Senior Principal Magistrate division, Member of County Assembly (MCA) petitions are the highest at 77, followed by MPs at 28.

Petitions challenging Governor elections are 12, Woman Representative four while those challenging senator elections are two.

Those who have lodged petitions against Governor elections include ANC’s Sakwa Bunyasi who is contesting the election of ODM’s Paul Otuoma (Busia), Evans Kidero (Independent) who is challenging election of ODM’s Glady Wanga (Homa bay), UDA’s Katoo ole Metito who is challenging election of Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado) and Purity Ngirici (Independent) who is challenge election of UDA’s Ann Waiguru (Kirinyaga).

Others are Patrick Musimba (Independent) versus Wiper’s Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni),

Two Senator petitions are in the counties of Vihiga and Narok.

Some of the constituencies where MP elections have been contested include Kimilili, Budalangi, Mandera North, Eldas, Kiambu, Bahati, Imenti North, Laikipia East and West Mugirango.