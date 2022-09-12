Judiciary calls for end of attacks on Supreme Court after presidential petition ruling

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – The Judiciary has called for an end to attacks on the Supreme Court following the ruling on the presidential petition challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s win.

In a statement on Monday, the judiciary claimed that people have been paid to vilify judges on social media.

“No Judge of the Supreme Court has written a resignation letter, as claimed in a section of media, because there is no reason to do so. The Court is working in harmony as a cohesive unit,” the statement read.

“The Court has seven judges who are independent and highly respectful of each other as equals. A ‘UNANIMOUS’ judgment is a collective decision made by the Court and not by an individual,” it said.

The Judiciary urged Kenyans to be patient, as the Supreme Court will provide the full judgment of the Presidential petition in due time.

“There is a legal provision of 21 days following the reading of the short version of the judgment to do so. Kenyans are therefore requested to exercise patience as they await the full judgment which will shed light and provide clarity on the grounds and rationale of the Court,” it stated. “The persons sponsoring and executing the attacks on social media to disparage the Court are advised to desist forthwith.”