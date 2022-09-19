Connect with us

Chief Justice Martha Koome chairs the JSC/FILE

JUDICIARY

Interviews for new judges moved to Oct 3 to allow responses to complaints

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has rescheduled interviews for the recruitment of 20 new High Court judges to allow more time for responses to complaints against some of the shortlisted candidates.

The commission also said the rescheduling of the exercise initially slated for Tuesday will provide more time for stakeholder engagement.

“Having reviewed complaints lodged and responses by candidates, the JSC resolved that affected candidates be accorded a fair hearing and given an opportunity to provide better particulars and clarification as required by the Commission,” JSC said in a statement released on Monday.

It noted that the exercise will commence form October 3 and run until November 10.

The Commission advertised the vacancies were advertised on March 24, 2022 and a total of 104 candidates were shortlisted.

The candidates include the Deputy Supreme court registrar Daniel Kanyinke Ole Keiwua and the Chief Magistrate of Makadara Law Courts Emily Ominde.

Professor Nixon Wanyama Sifuna, a legal practitioner and expert on environmental law who also interviewed for the position of Court of Appeal Judge in 2019, is also among the shortlisted candidates.

Other notable persons include Derrick Kuto who is the President of the Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association.

Kuto is also the Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate.

Nyeri Law Courts Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo and Lawrence Mugambi, an Anti–Corruption Court Chief Magistrate also featured in the list.

