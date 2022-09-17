Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
September 16, 2022 | President William Ruto arrives for Kenya Kwanza's Parliamentary Group meeting in Naivasha, Nakuru County/State House

NATIONAL NEWS

Integrity Alliance urges Ruto to shun individuals with questionable ethics

The alliance also advised President Ruto to not only consider those who will uphold the rule of law but also adhere to the moral and ethical standards as set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 — The National Integrity Alliance (NIA) has asked President William Ruto not to consider persons with questionable integrity when making executive appointments.

NIA asked President Ruto not to include tainted individuals in his appointments for Cabinet Secretaries, Secretary to the Cabinet, Principal Secretaries and Attorney General, even as prepares to put together a team which will assist him fulfil pledges he made to the electorate.

The alliance also advised President Ruto to not only consider those who will uphold the rule of law but also adhere to the moral and ethical standards as set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

“As you ponder on the individuals to appoint, we remind you that Kenyans were very clear when they entrenched chapter six in the Constitution. Therefore do not consider individuals who have either been adversely mentioned by investigative institutions, face prosecution or are already convicted,” NIA stated.

The alliance lamented that a number of leaders who were among 25 individuals they blacklisted for  breaching the leadership and integrity requirements, have been elected to public office.

The Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission had also submitted names of 241 individuals they deemed unfit to hold public office to electoral agency, IEBC.

Some made their way to public offices after IEBC noted that some cases cited in respect of the said leaders were yet to be concluded and hence cleared them under the principle of presumption of innocence.

“We still opine that these individuals are not fit to hold public office,” the group stated.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto’s portraits available at Uchumi House for Sh300 – Oguna

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has announced that President William Ruto’s portraits are now available and Kenyans willing to acquire one...

2 days ago

Top stories

I’ll serve you all whether you voted for me or not: President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – President William Ruto, who took over office on Tuesday, has pledged to serve all Kenyans irrespective of who they...

4 days ago

Kenya

EACC directs newly appointed State officers to declare wealth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The Ethic Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has directed newly appointed State officers to declare their wealth within thirty days. In...

September 8, 2022

Kenya

EACC secures orders to seize 9 prime properties,11 vehicles of City Hall staff with Sh21,000 monthly pay

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured orders to seize nine prime properties and eleven motor vehicles...

August 26, 2022

Kenya

EACC warns Kenyans of fake integrity clearance certificates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23- The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has cautioned Kenyans against fraudsters issuing fake integrity clearance certificates, at a fee. The...

August 23, 2022

Kenya

EACC seeks to have new State Officers commit to integrity Code

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is liaising with the judiciary and committees involved in the swearing-in process to...

August 19, 2022

Fifth Estate

Voters should prove IEBC wrong by shunning corrupt candidates

By Alex Rienye The decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to clear several candidates to vie for various elective positions, in...

August 5, 2022

Kenya

EACC recovers Sh430mn public land after court order

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered grabbed public land valued at Sh430 million after the Environment and...

July 29, 2022