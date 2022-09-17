Integrity Alliance urges Ruto to shun individuals with questionable ethics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 — The National Integrity Alliance (NIA) has asked President William Ruto not to consider persons with questionable integrity when making executive appointments.

NIA asked President Ruto not to include tainted individuals in his appointments for Cabinet Secretaries, Secretary to the Cabinet, Principal Secretaries and Attorney General, even as prepares to put together a team which will assist him fulfil pledges he made to the electorate.

The alliance also advised President Ruto to not only consider those who will uphold the rule of law but also adhere to the moral and ethical standards as set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

“As you ponder on the individuals to appoint, we remind you that Kenyans were very clear when they entrenched chapter six in the Constitution. Therefore do not consider individuals who have either been adversely mentioned by investigative institutions, face prosecution or are already convicted,” NIA stated.

The alliance lamented that a number of leaders who were among 25 individuals they blacklisted for breaching the leadership and integrity requirements, have been elected to public office.

The Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission had also submitted names of 241 individuals they deemed unfit to hold public office to electoral agency, IEBC.

Some made their way to public offices after IEBC noted that some cases cited in respect of the said leaders were yet to be concluded and hence cleared them under the principle of presumption of innocence.

“We still opine that these individuals are not fit to hold public office,” the group stated.