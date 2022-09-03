Connect with us

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

World

India, UAE sign MoU to establish Cultural Council Forum

Published

NEW Delhi, India Sep 3 – India and UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Cultural Council Forum to deepen the partnership and reinforce age-old people-to-people ties, during the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. 

The MoU was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of UAE and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), according to an MEA press release on Friday. 

Besides, the two countries signed two MoUs to work towards the conservation of the endangered Great Indian Bustard and the Lesser Florican.

“These are MOU between the Wildlife Institute of India and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation for the Conservation of the Great Indian Bustard and the Lesser Florican,” the MEA press release stated.

The meeting was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan where the two ministers discussed significant progress of cooperation and identified avenues for future collaboration. 

“A very productive meeting of the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission.Thank HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan for co-chairing it. Assessed the significant progress made in multiple domains of cooperation. The Joint Vision of our leadership is being implemented expeditiously,” Jaishankar tweeted on Friday.

During the meeting, Jaishankar and UAE FM expressed their deep satisfaction with the continued high growth trajectory of bilateral relations between the two countries. 

The two ministers noted the regular high-level political interactions between both sides, especially the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on June 28, in Abu Dhabi, their Virtual Summit on February 18, and their participation in the virtual I2U2 Summit in July, this year.

