Graphic on the 1947 partition of the Indian subcontinent.

World

India Sees US as Key Strategic Partner on Bilateral, Regional and Global Issues

Published

India has reiterated that it will continue to engage with the United States on key issues such as energy security, curbing terror financing and aspects related to G20 as these were the shared priorities between the two democracies.

Reiterating the key points discussed by the US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, on his visit to India last week, Bagchi said that energy security, global food shortages, terror financing and G20 related issues were the shared priorities between the two nations as he described the US as an important strategic partner.

During a regular media briefing Bagchi said, “US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo was in India last week for discussions on wide range of subjects. Reiterating on that, including our G20 priorities, climate finance, terror financing, energy security, energy trade and issues related to IMF…..I think these discussions are part of our ongoing engagement with the US which is strategic partner on bilateral, regional and global issues. We will continue to engage with US on these issues,” Arindam Bagchi said.

US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adeyemo was on a visit to India to discuss shared priorities.

