Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Maldives Foreign Minister Abdula Shahid.

World

India a valuable partner to meet key challenges: Maldives FM says at special UNGA

Published

NEW York, USA Sep 26 – Congratulating India for its 75 years of independence, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdula Shahid lauded the country for being a “valuable” partner in helping meet challenges in key areas ranging from disaster relief to economic development.

Maldives FM Abdula Shahid was addressing a special event “India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action” to commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to highlight India’s development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation.

“Sanyukt Rashtra ke sath sajhedaari par Bharat ko badhai (Wishes to India for its partnership with the United Nations),” he said at the special event. “I warmly extend the Maldives congregation to India on their 75th anniversary of Independence and its productive partnership with United Nations,” he added.

The Maldives FM termed the partnership with India as a “valuable” one in the face of varied challenges. “India has been a valuable partner in helping meet challenges from disaster relief to addressing the pandemic and accessing vaccines to economic development and recovery.” 

Lauding Indian assistance to the Maldives during the COVID-19 pandemic and said, “Even during the most difficult days, India made a remarkable effort to help our country.” 

Earlier when he visited India, Shahid had said, “India was always the world’s pharmacist and has reached out to many countries. I have found that India has reached not only the neighbouring countries but also as far as Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific. India has really shown its human face of compassion.”

He had underscored India’s help to Maldives in pulling out the tourism industry of the Maldives from a crisis. He had said, “Our tourism industry was shutdown, no one travelled, but at the height of the pandemic, we were able to reach an understanding with India on ‘Travel Bubble’, providing for Indian tourists to visit the Maldives. 

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

From Ukraine to Russia to France, Modi’s India wins global praise at UNGA

NEW York, USA Sep 26 – At the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session India has been winning praise from several developing and...

9 mins ago

Top stories

Indigenous activists raise climate awareness on sidelines of UNGA

Peas has been fighting against the destruction of forests for three decades and regrets that states and companies continue to destroy the Amazon despite...

2 days ago

Top stories

The frog, the scorpion and Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) 77th session. On September 23 he will...

3 days ago

World

India hosts 10th IBSA ministerial meeting on sidelines of UN General Assembly

New York [US], Sep 22 India hosted the 10th Ministerial Commission of Foreign Ministers of the India-Brazil-South Africa Trilateral Cooperative Forum (IBSA), on the...

4 days ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: President Ruto to deliver first UN General Assembly address at 9.00pm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto is on Wednesday scheduled to make his inaugural address at the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA)...

5 days ago

Presidential Petitions

Unga queues in supermarkets after commodity resurfaced

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Long queues were witnessed in supermarkets countrywide on Saturday as Kenyans rushed to grab the rare commodity that had...

August 13, 2022

Presidential Petitions

Govt suspends Sh100 unga subsidy

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – The government has suspended the Sh100 unga subsidy announced last month by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The government had offered...

August 13, 2022

Kenya

Govt trying hard to break deadlock between millers, retailers – Oguna

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 5 – The government has assured Kenyans that there will be enough unga on the shelves in the coming days. Government...

August 5, 2022