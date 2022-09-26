India a valuable partner to meet key challenges: Maldives FM says at special UNGA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW York, USA Sep 26 – Congratulating India for its 75 years of independence, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdula Shahid lauded the country for being a “valuable” partner in helping meet challenges in key areas ranging from disaster relief to economic development.

Maldives FM Abdula Shahid was addressing a special event “India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action” to commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to highlight India’s development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation.

“Sanyukt Rashtra ke sath sajhedaari par Bharat ko badhai (Wishes to India for its partnership with the United Nations),” he said at the special event. “I warmly extend the Maldives congregation to India on their 75th anniversary of Independence and its productive partnership with United Nations,” he added.

The Maldives FM termed the partnership with India as a “valuable” one in the face of varied challenges. “India has been a valuable partner in helping meet challenges from disaster relief to addressing the pandemic and accessing vaccines to economic development and recovery.”

Lauding Indian assistance to the Maldives during the COVID-19 pandemic and said, “Even during the most difficult days, India made a remarkable effort to help our country.”

Earlier when he visited India, Shahid had said, “India was always the world’s pharmacist and has reached out to many countries. I have found that India has reached not only the neighbouring countries but also as far as Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific. India has really shown its human face of compassion.”

He had underscored India’s help to Maldives in pulling out the tourism industry of the Maldives from a crisis. He had said, “Our tourism industry was shutdown, no one travelled, but at the height of the pandemic, we were able to reach an understanding with India on ‘Travel Bubble’, providing for Indian tourists to visit the Maldives.