IEBC says fully complied with Supreme Court order on server access

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 2-The Independent Electoral, and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has maintained that it complied with orders of the Supreme Court to allow petitioners scrutinize the server and ballot boxes.

Lawyer Dennis Nkarichia said contrary to the claims by Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s lawyer Philip Murgor, the commission was compliant apart from instances where the service provider, Smartmatic International cited security and rights issues.

“The order issued by the court had a security exception, that if it was determined it was too risky to provide something we were to project and provide an explanation. We objected because those persons once identified, their personal security could not be guaranteed in any way,” he said Friday, on the last day of proceedings.

The court is expected to issue a verdict on Monday.

He added that the statement from Odinga that they were denied access was “factually inconsistent with the Registrar’s remarks,” that the order was followed.

While commenting on the server access Nkarichia said that there is only one server as opposed to Murgor’s remarks about the existence of eight servers.

He added that IEBC went out of its way to provide a demo of their election infrastructure for all the agents to understand the process.

“We were not doing it in a vacuum,” he said noting that the Registrar’s report proves the same.

Nkarichia further said that the electoral agency also provided its reports on internal network and infrastructure vulnerability and assessment and certificate of penetration tests to the applicants.

“Contrary to the assertion provided to in public by counsel, we fully complied. The only issue we never complied was partnership agreement, provided to court under seal,” he added.

Emmanuel Wetangula, on his part said that the results in the ballot boxes that were recounted matched the results that were announced by IEBC.

“There were slight errors which always arise in every election,”

Wetangula said that if there were any variance in election results, the petitioners would already have taken issue with it.