Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha after inspecting CBC classrooms at the Karen C Girls Secondary school. / CFM

Kenya

I am not looking for a job but I am willing to work should President-Elect Ruto accept me – Magoha

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says he is not looking for a job but is willing to work should President-Elect William Ruto choose him.

Speaking during the commissioning of Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms at Karen “C” Girls Secondary School, Magoha stated that if Ruto would deliberate on reinstating him following his work in the sector, he would not hesitate to be part of his cabinet.

“I am not looking for a job, you can take that to the bank. Nobody should mistake me that I am completing this work in order to be seen that I want this job,” he stated.

“If in his wisdom the president-elect thought that I could even be half worthy to be considered, we will have a conversation with him because I have now connected with the children, the poor children.”

Indicated that if it is God’s will that he works together with Ruto, he will accept it and say yes.

“If we are thinking in the same direction and he gives me the support that I require, which means that I do things the way he wants and not any other person if it is God’s will I will say yes,” he stated.

