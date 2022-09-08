Connect with us

Moses Wetangula. /FILE

Kenya

House Clerk Kioko rules Wetangula legible to vie for Speaker’s post

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Clerk of the National Assembly Serah Kioko has stated that Bungoma Senator Moses Wetagula is qualified to vies for Speaker’s post.

This follows an objection by Azimio affiliated Members of Parliament who contended that Wetangula’s resignation as Senator was unprocedural.

While citing article 74 of the constitution, Kioko pointed out that Wetangula remains “a public member until they take an oath of office.”

“I am receipt of a letter dated 29th August addressed to the Speaker of the Senate indicating that he had resigned as Bungoma Senator,” she said.

“In the present circumstances, I have satisfied myself that Moses Wetangula is in order as a candidate for Speaker of the National Assembly.”

Ruaraka MP Otieno Kajwang had earlier questioned the status of Wetangula’s resignation as Bungoma Senator.

“I ask you returning officer to find that Moses Wetangula is not eligible to be a candidate for the speaker of this house,” he stated.

He claimed he resigned to no one as Former Senator Speaker Kenneth Lusaka had been elected as Bungoma Governor and his term had ended.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa however objected to the allegations saying :It’s indeed preposterous for Kajwang to make an allegations with no evidence of the letter that Wetangula resigned on August 9th.”

“It’s true that our term ended on August 8th but the term of the Speaker continues to perpetuity.”

He stated that Muturi was still the speaker until a new one is elected.

