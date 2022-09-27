Connect with us

Health Ministry says misconceptions on contraceptives barrier to use

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – The Ministry of Health says myths and misconceptions surrounding contraception are significant barriers to the modern use of contraceptives.

Speaking during this year’s World Contraception Day, the Ministry’s Head of Promotive and Preventive Services, Andrew Mulwa, said misinformed decisions have contributed to poor health outcomes for the mothers and their children.

“This global event centers itself around the family planning vision where every pregnancy is wanted,” he stated. “World Contraception Day raises awareness of birth control and advocates for better education when it comes to sexual and reproductive health.”

He pointed out that youth below the age of 25 constitute approximately 66 percent of the country’s population and are the most vulnerable to myths and misinformation.

UNFPA Country Representative Anders Thomsen and Lillian Mutea from USAID, said that by helping women and girls limit pregnancies, the provision of family planning services is a cost-effective intervention that saves the lives of women and children.

World contraception day is premised on contraceptive choices that ensure every pregnancy is wanted by promoting family planning and contraceptive methods that are safe and preferred by the users.

The event that was aimed at demystifying myths associated with family planning, attracted various attendees including the Nairobi woman Member of Parliament Esther Passaris, and several other government agencies.

“This year, in addition to creating awareness, Kenya has chosen to focus on breaking myths, misinformation and misconceptions surrounding contraception,” Mulwa said.

Kagwe in his speech further gave statistics about the time when the Family Planning program was first rolled out in the country, attributing it to the then rising fertility rate.

“The Family Planning (FP) Program was introduced in Kenya in the early 1960s as a result of the government’s concern about the rapidly rising population. Facing an annual growth rate of three percent, the government incorporated family planning into the overall development policy. The total fertility rate (TFR) was very high, at 8 children per woman. The 2019 census reported a total fertility rate of 3.4,” he said.

