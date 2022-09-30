Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ahmednasir Abdullahi. /MOSES MUOKI

Kenya

Grand Mullah blasts Koome, Mwilu for lining up to receive President Ruto at National Assembly

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has hit out at Chief Justice Martha Koome and her deputy Philomena Mwilu for their actions on Thursday during the opening session of the 13th Parliament.

Abdullahi alias The GrandMulla took issue with the leadership of the Judiciary for lining up with other politicians to receive President William Ruto in what he described as improper.

“CJ and DCJ must realize they are judges of the Supreme Court and are thus judicial officers,” the Constitutional lawyer Tweeted.

Abdullahi has been critical of CJ Koome’s leadership since her appointment on May 2021.

On previous occasions, only Parliament’s top leadership was at hand to receive the President with the leadership of the Judiciary waiting inside Parliament at their designated station in the gallery.

After the Supreme Court validated the victory of President Ruto, CJ Koome and her deputy have developed a real camaraderie with members of the Executive and a section of leaders drawn from the Legislature.

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga had moved to court to challenge the victory of President Ruto.

The Judges, however, led by CJ Koome ruled that the petition was full of hot air and lacked merit.

During President Ruto’s inauguration on September 13, 2022, CJ Koome and DCJ Mwilu received a warm reception at Kasarani stadium with senior leaders allied to President Ruto warmly embracing them with a hug that was reciprocal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

DP Gachagua to hold service for late elder brother Reriani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is on Friday scheduled to hold a special service for his late elder brother Jackson...

53 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto vows tax overhaul to lower inequality

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – President William Ruto on Thursday vowed to overhaul the country’s income tax regime and introduce reforms asking high-earners to...

1 hour ago

business

Ruto proposes a revamped Kenya Revenue Service in bid for tax reforms

President Ruto said that the taxing structure should be equitable, efficient, and customer friendly arguing that the current “tax regime currently falls far short...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto proposes Sh3,000 top-up for every Sh6,000 saved on NSSF

Ruto said the government would top-up Sh1 for every Sh2 saved up to a maximum of Sh6,000 in annual savings.

18 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto directs Treasury to raise Sh300bn from various ministries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – President William Ruto has directed Treasury to work with the various ministries to raise Sh300 billion in a bid...

18 hours ago

World

Ruto: Opposition candidate won the presidency, govt’s became opposition leader

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – President William Ruto on Thursday hailed the country’s democracy saying it has come of age following his election as...

19 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto to outline key govt policies in address to bicameral house

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – President William Ruto is expected to outline the policies and key priorities anchored in the bottom-up economic model during...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi Party to dissolve, merge with UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Chama Cha Kazi Party has issued a 21-day notice to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP)...

22 hours ago