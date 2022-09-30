Grand Mullah blasts Koome, Mwilu for lining up to receive President Ruto at National Assembly

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has hit out at Chief Justice Martha Koome and her deputy Philomena Mwilu for their actions on Thursday during the opening session of the 13th Parliament.

Abdullahi alias The GrandMulla took issue with the leadership of the Judiciary for lining up with other politicians to receive President William Ruto in what he described as improper.

“CJ and DCJ must realize they are judges of the Supreme Court and are thus judicial officers,” the Constitutional lawyer Tweeted. Totally out of order for the CJ and DCJ to line up with politicians and receive the President outside Parliament…CJ and DCJ must realise they are judges of the Supreme Court and are thus judicial officers…@Kenyajudiciary @LawSocietyofKe1 pic.twitter.com/upCuspQmTQ— Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) September 29, 2022

Abdullahi has been critical of CJ Koome’s leadership since her appointment on May 2021.

On previous occasions, only Parliament’s top leadership was at hand to receive the President with the leadership of the Judiciary waiting inside Parliament at their designated station in the gallery.

After the Supreme Court validated the victory of President Ruto, CJ Koome and her deputy have developed a real camaraderie with members of the Executive and a section of leaders drawn from the Legislature.

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga had moved to court to challenge the victory of President Ruto.

The Judges, however, led by CJ Koome ruled that the petition was full of hot air and lacked merit.

During President Ruto’s inauguration on September 13, 2022, CJ Koome and DCJ Mwilu received a warm reception at Kasarani stadium with senior leaders allied to President Ruto warmly embracing them with a hug that was reciprocal.