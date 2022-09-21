Connect with us

Kenya

Govt suspends foreign travel by CSs, PSs pending transition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – The government has suspended all foreign travel by Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

In a letter also addressed to the Attorney General, head of public Service Joseph Kinyua stated that any travel will only be by President William Ruto’s authorization.

Kinyua indicated that “the transition from the Fourth Administration to the Fifth is still in progress, and that ministerial acts during this time were confined to general management and stewardship.”

“In the intervening period, and in fidelity with our growing constitutional tradition attendant to a transition from one Administration to another, we wish to underscore that ministerial actions during the transition are limited to general administration and stewardship over the ministerial portfolio,” he stated.

Cabinet Secretaries have been instructed not to make any ministerial redeployments or new appointments in any level within Ministries and State Departments.

Furthermore, Ministries, State Departments, and State Agencies have been directed not to make any new policy announcements unless approved by President William Ruto. They have also been instructed not to make payments in excess of Ksh 50 million without prior authorisation and verification from The National Treasury.

According to the circular, the transition phase will end when nominations to the Cabinet and top ranks of the Executive are completed.

“It is therefore reiterated that the tenure of Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries currently in Office will only lapse on appointment and swearing-in of a successor Cabinet Secretary or Principal Secretary as the case may be by the Head of State and Government; or upon a reorganization of Government by H. Excellency the President that affects a particular docket,” the circular reads.

President William Ruto is expected to finalize and name his cabinet after returning from the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

