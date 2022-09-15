Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Governors at an induction in Mombasa. /COURTESY

Kenya

Governors to hold inaugural meeting in Mombasa

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Governors and Deputy Governors are expected to kick off a weeklong induction summit in Mombasa on Thursday.

The meeting which will be opened by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will mark the first time the county bosses will be meeting following the August 9 general election.

The General election saw 28 new Governors elected into the office while 8 pioneer Governors made a comeback and 11 were re-elected.

The Council of Governors (CoG) said the development of the induction began in 2021 and has been a widely consultative process aimed at creating a wholesome and all-inclusive programme.

During the induction period, the Governors will hold their first Council meeting where they will elect their new leadership.

Thereafter, the Governors are also expected to hold the first summit meeting.

A wide range of issues touching on the intergovernmental relations between the National and County governments will be discussed during the high-level conference.

The new national government administration led by President William Ruto and the new county administrations will discuss a framework to improve their relations.

The council will also discuss matters of devolution and disbursement of the County shareable revenue with the executive.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto assures County govts of timely disbursement of shareable revenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – President Elect William Ruto has committed that his government will ensure that the shareable revenue which is disbursed to...

August 25, 2022

County News

Marsabit facing shutdown after depleting reserves, CoG cautions

The Governors' Council demanded an urgent disbursement of an outstanding Sh1.9 billion, a sum owed to the County by the National Treasury for the...

June 21, 2022

County News

Counties’ pending bills at Sh152.5bn surpassing Sh148.4bn in outstanding allocations: Auditor General

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu made the revelations during an Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) convened by Deputy President William Ruto at his official residence...

April 5, 2022

County News

CoG says 3.1mn Kenyans in 24 drought-hit counties facing starvation

The Council's Vice Chairman and Kisii Governor James Ongwae said that due to the drought situation, over 3.1 million people are currently food insecure, warning...

April 5, 2022

Kenya

CoG prepares for transition in counties as 20 Governors set to exit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – The Council of Governors has convened a meeting with county secretaries and county attorneys between March 14 and 16 in...

March 17, 2022

Kenya

Governors to choose new officials in full council meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Governors will on Thursday hold a full Council meeting in Nairobi where new officials including the chairman will be...

January 27, 2022

County News

Governors’ Council to elect Wambora’s successor on Jan 27

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – The Council of Governors (CoG) will hold its annual elections to pick a new set of officials on January...

December 20, 2021

Capital Health

79 Cuban medics to be deployed to county hospitals this month

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 18 -Kenya has received 79 more Cuban doctors in the second such deployment. Council of Governors Chairman Martin Wambora said the 79...

October 19, 2021