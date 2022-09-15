Governors to hold inaugural meeting in Mombasa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Governors and Deputy Governors are expected to kick off a weeklong induction summit in Mombasa on Thursday.

The meeting which will be opened by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will mark the first time the county bosses will be meeting following the August 9 general election.

The General election saw 28 new Governors elected into the office while 8 pioneer Governors made a comeback and 11 were re-elected.

The Council of Governors (CoG) said the development of the induction began in 2021 and has been a widely consultative process aimed at creating a wholesome and all-inclusive programme.

During the induction period, the Governors will hold their first Council meeting where they will elect their new leadership.

Thereafter, the Governors are also expected to hold the first summit meeting.

A wide range of issues touching on the intergovernmental relations between the National and County governments will be discussed during the high-level conference.

The new national government administration led by President William Ruto and the new county administrations will discuss a framework to improve their relations.

The council will also discuss matters of devolution and disbursement of the County shareable revenue with the executive.