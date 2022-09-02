Connect with us

Governor Wanga sends 8 senior county officials on compulsory leave

HOMABAY, Kenya, Sep 2 – Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has sent eight senior County Government officers on compulsory to give room for audit and investigations on claims of irregular recruitment of staff.

According to a statement from the office of the Governor, allegations were made of irregularities and ethical issues touching on the recruitment of County Government staff.

While on compulsory leave the mentioned officers will not be allowed to access County Government records and premises or to undertake any transactions on behalf of the county government.

Governor Wanga urged area residents to support her reform initiatives to get the County back on track in order to achieve the desired level of service delivery.

She stated that going forward, there will be no cadre of County jobs available for sale.

