Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Naiob Governor Johnson Sakaja. /COURTESY

World

Governor Sakaja names Taskforce to review healthcare reforms in Nairobi County

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has named a Task Force to review reforms in the Nairobi County health sector.

Among the members of the task force include Professor Olive Mugenda who will be chairing the team and Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi.

The eight-member taskforce will be tasked with assessing the status of all public health facilities, reviewing current human resource capacity as well as reviewing the supply chain management of pharma and non-pharma products.

They will also be required to assess the health information management system and propose interventions towards a comprehensive system, and review and propose an efficient health financing model.

Sakaja named Nairobi County Secretary Jairus Musumba as a representative of the Secretariat.

“The taskforce shall prepare and submit its report to the Governor of Nairobi City County Government together with its recommendations within 45 days from the date of its appointment,” Sakaja stated.

Other members of the taskforce include Dr. Anastacia Nyalita, Dr. Githinji Gitahi, Dorcas Kemunto, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, Dr. William Fryda and Karei Mwenda as members of the taskforce.

In addition, the taskforce will advise or help on any area they may find necessary.

Sakaja’s move to appoint a taskforce comes just days after he made an impromptu visit at the Mama Lucy hospital and was dismayed at the condition of the facility.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During his visit on Sunday, Sakaja found patients sharing beds, patients not being attended to on time, drugs not being available and a lot more.

“On behalf of the government of Nairobi, I want to apologize to the people of Nairobi. I think we’ve not been serving you well. There is a lot that leaves to be desired here,” Sakaja stated during his first visit to the facility.

The hospital was recently on the spot following the death of a 28-year-old woman who died after delivering twins on September 6, after reportedly bleeding to death.

The incident elicited public uproar, with most Kenyans accusing the medics of negligence.

Nairobi residents have been lamenting the poor state of public health facilities in the county, coupled up with lack of drugs and inattentive medics.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CITY HALL

Sakaja hosts Jordanian princess championing nutrition, affirms commitment to school feeding programme 

Sakaja welcomed the partnership by World Food Programme under Princess Sarah in supporting the feeding programme and increased nutrition in the country adding the...

1 week ago

Kenya

Nairobi Governor Sakaja to meet all county govt workers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was to on Monday meet with all employees of the Nairobi County Government. The meeting...

August 29, 2022

County News

Sakaja takes oath as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Johnson Arthur Sakaja has taken oath of office as the new Nairobi Governor, effectively taking over from Anne Kananu...

August 25, 2022

Kenya

Sakaja describes NMS term as cocktail of hits and misses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Nairobi Governor-Elect Johnson Sakaja has described the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) two- year term as a cocktail of hits...

August 24, 2022

Kenya

Man sets self, 2 yr-old daughter ablaze after stabbing ex-wife four times

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22- A 34 year old man has left many shocked after he set himself and his 2.5 year old daughter ablaze inside...

August 22, 2022

Kenya

Nairobi Governor-elect Sakaja, Igathe hold discussions after election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Nairobi Governor Elect Johnson Sakaja on Thursday met with his competitor in the just concluded general election Plycarp Igathe...

August 18, 2022

Kenya

Sakaja holds inaugural Nairobi caucus meeting with Kenya Kwanza MCAs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Nairobi County Governor Elect Johnson Sakaja and his deputy Njoroge Muchiri on Wednesday convened the inaugural Nairobi caucus meeting...

August 17, 2022

Presidential Petitions

Sakaja handed victory certificate after defeating Igathe in Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Corporate Executive Polycarp Igathe conceded defeat after losing the Nairobi Governor’s race to Johnson Sakaja of the United Democratic...

August 14, 2022