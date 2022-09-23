Governor Sakaja defends cutting down of iconic tree along Kenyatta Avenue

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has defended the County from public attacks after staff cut down branches of an old iconic tree along Kenyatta Avenue.

Sakaja explained that the pruning has been done after an outcry by pedestrians due to the recent Marabou Stork invasion.

The Governor who had initially ordered an internal probe into the incident assured Nairobi residents that the pruning was procedural.

He further stated that officials from his Environmental Department have assured him that the tree shall be nurtured.

The Governor reiterated that the County Government will increase the tree cover in the city.