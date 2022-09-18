Governor Barasa to chair CoG Finance Committee, Njuki assigned Health

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 — Kakamega Fernandes Barasa has been named the Chairperson of the Council of Governors’ Finance, Planning and Economic Affairs Committee Chairperson.

Barasa was among eighteen new departmental committee chairpersons unveiled on Saturday at the end of a three-day induction summit for all county chiefs and their deputies.

Tharaka Nithi’s Muthomi Njuki was assigned the Health docket while the Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives Committee will be chaired by his Bungoma counterpart Kenneth Lusaka.

Andrew Mwadime of Taita Taveta will chair the Water, Forestry and Natural Resources Management Committee. Mwadime became the first person to win a gubernatorial seat on an independent ticket in the coast region after beating his the incumbent Granton Samboja (Jubilee Party).

Kisumu Governor Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o will chair the Land, Housing and Urban Development Committee while Dr. Erick Mutai of Kericho will head the Education Committee.

Mutula Kilonzo Junior who rose from senator to Governor of Makueni County was named the Chairperson of Legal, Constitutional Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations Committee while his West Pokot counterpart Simon Kachapin was assigned the Gender, Youth, Culture, Sports and Social Services Committee.

The Trade, Industry, Manufacturing and Enterprise Development Committee will be chaired by Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti. Wavinya who clinched the gubernatorial seat after losing twice to Alfred Mutua, is among the 7 female governors who were elected in the August 9 General Election.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Otichillo will head the Environment and Climate Change Committee. Otichillo won the seat after trouncing Moses Akaranga.

The Blue Economy Committee will be headed by Lamu’s Issa Timamy.

The Human Resource, Labour and Social Welfare Committee will be chaired by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja while Dr. Kimani Wamatangi of the neighbouring Kiambu County will lead the Energy, Roads, Transport and Infrastructure Committee.

Nathif Jama of Garissa County is the Chairperson of Arid, Semi – Arid Lands (ASAL) and Disaster Management Committee.

The Resource Mobilization and Partnerships Committee will be headed by Cecily Mbarire while her Elegeyo Marakwet counterpart Wisley Rotich will chair ICT and Knowledge Management Committee.

The Security and Foreign Affairs Committee will be chaired by Dhadho Godhana of Tana River County while Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu of Narok County will lead the Tourism and Wildlife Committee.

The eighteen chairperson will serve alongside Governor Anne Waiguru who was unveiled as the Chairperson of the Governors’ Council deputized by Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang was named the CoG Whip.