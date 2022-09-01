Githu Muigai mounts spirited defense for Chebukati, terms petition a witchhunt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – Lawyers representing IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati have told Supreme Court judges that the petition filed against presidential results he declared after the August 9 election is just a witchhunt.

In dismissing the consolidated petition seeking to overturn President-Elect William Ruto’s victory, Chebukati’s Lead Counsel Githu Muigai told the court that Chairman had “done nothing wrong and even IEBC did not do anything wrong”.

“The chairman of IEBC is being vilified,” the former Attorney General said, “he has done nothing wrong and the submissions from the petitioners is proof enough. They are just flying allegations around without proof.”

Muigai was making submissions in a consolidated petition of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and eight others who want the court to nullify the presidential election results declared by Chebukati, on claims that they were manipulated in favour of the Deputy President.

Muigai also defended Commissioners Prof Abdi Guliye and Molu Boya against accusations that they conspired with the Chairman to manipulate presidential poll results leading to a walkout by deputy Chairperson Juliana Cherera, commissioners Justus Nyang’aya, Francis Wanderi and Irene Masit.

To be updated…..