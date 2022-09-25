Connect with us

A file image of a forest in Kiambu.

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua’s remarks on forest farming attract fierce criticism

Gachagua was referring to a practice known as forest farming (shamba system) which entails the cultivation of crops under a managed tree canopy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – A section of Kenyans have come out to condemn Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks suggesting the government would soon permit farming in gazetted forests.

Speaking in Eldama Ravine on Saturday during the burial ceremony of Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok, Gachagua said that the Kenya Kwanza government will bring back the controversial ‘shamba system’ that allowed Kenyans to farm inside forests.

“We used to have the shamba system that allowed our people to plant maize in forests as they tend for trees. Once trees grow, they leave,” he said.

“This is your government. We will direct that those managing forests will allow our people to cultivate so that we can have more food,” he added.

Gachagua further fired at government officials in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s dispensation over what he termed as insensitive policies that disregarded the role of locals in protecting forests.

“People who had protected forests in their areas were even stopped from picking dried up branches as they were left to decay,” the DP said.

His remarks, however, attracted varied reactions from Kenyans with most condemning the move.

Reuben Kigame, a renown gospel musician, criticized Gachagua’s statement, saying such a policy directive would lead to grabbing of forests.

“Another bad start for the new government. There goes our forests at a time we are fighting climate change. Please watch and help me say no to the grabbing of our forests,” he tweeted.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna also backed Kigame’s position. He said: “I agree. Rigathi must avoid these kinds of roadside declarations. Farming in forests is a very bad idea.”

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi also chastised the DP.

“Farming in gazetted forests is land grab aka Moi/KANU. FULL STOP,” he wrote on his twitter.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale also criticized the move.

