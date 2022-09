0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 27 – President William Ruto has outlined Deputy Rigathi Gachagua’s roles in his government.

Speaking when he unveiled his new cabinet, the President issued an Executive Order assigning Gachagua the roles of chairing Cabinet Committees and overseeing the implementation of Cabinet decisions.

Gachagua will also be the link between National Government and Countries.

More to follow…..