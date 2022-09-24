Gachagua: We will have Interior CS, PS in less than 3 weeks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BARINGO, Kenya, Sep 24 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured residents of the Kerio Valley that the Kenya Kwanza administration will address security challenges in the region.

The Deputy President said the Kenya Kwanza administration will restructure the country’s security organs to secure Kenyans and their property.

He said: “Give us two to three weeks to appoint a Cabinet Secretary in charge of security who knows what they are doing and a Principal Secretary who is interested in serving the people.”

Gachagua said he will chair a meeting that will bring together leaders and security organs from Kerio Valley to find a lasting solution to the region’s insecurity.

“We shall deploy additional police officers where they will be needed and also address water shortage that has been a source of conflict,” he added.

The Deputy President spoke during the funeral service of Baringo County Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok held at Solian in Eldama Ravine.

Gachagua read President William Ruto Message of condolence to the family and friends.

President Ruto described Hon Kipng’ok as a visionary, hardworking, and industrious leader who was dedicated to serving his people.

At the same time, Gachagua said provincial administrators will no longer be used to manage the country’s politics on behalf of politicians.

He said: “We will deploy the provincial administration appropriately for the benefit of the people.”

Gachagua said the Government will support farmers to increase agricultural productivity in an elaborate plan to reduce the cost of living.

He said: “By increasing maize productivity, the cost of flour will automatically go down.”

Leaders present were Cabinet Secretaries Simon Chelugui (Labor), Betty Maina (Industrialization), Governors Benjamin (Baringo), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Ken Lusaka (Bungoma), Paul Chepkwony (Kericho) Stephen Sang (Nandi), Wesley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Baringo Women Rep Florence Jematiah.

Others were MPs William Cheptumo (Baringo County), Seki Kanar (Kajiado), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai), Timothy Toroitich (Marakwet West), Joseph Makilap (Baringo North), Paul Chebor (Rongai), Alfred Mutai (Kuresoi North), Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South) and Benjamin Langat (Ainamoi).

Mandago lauded the Government for availing affordable fertilizer to farmers ahead of the short rains.

Sang said Counties will complement efforts by the National Government to address challenges facing Kenyans.

He said: “As counties, we will join forces with the National Government and align our agenda to that of the Nation Government to transform the lives of Kenyans.”

Mutai said he was optimistic that the Kenya Kwanza administration will address security challenges in Baringo County once and for all.