Gachagua takes over President Ruto’s former office at Harambee Annex

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 19 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken over President William Ruto’s former office at the Harambee Annex.

Gachagua who is now acting as the President after his boss flew to the UK Sunday said he is now ready to serve Kenyans.

“We are now ready to work and change our country’s trajectory towards recovery. I have settled at my new office at Harambee House Annex and it’s all systems go,” he said.

The second in command lauded the senior staff at the office of the Deputy President for what he described very exhaustive brief and the assurance of them being efficient in running the office and service delivery to the people of Kenya.

DP Gachagua further thanked the bishops for taking time to bless the office and commit their work to God he works towards supporting the Head of State in managing the affairs of the country.

Ruto succeeded President Kenyatta after serving for 10 years as his Deputy.

