Gachagua says govt to review CBC with aim of improving it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the Government will review the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) with the aim of improving it.

The Deputy President said the government will set up a task force to address areas of concern in the CBC curriculum in consultation with the relevant stakeholders including parents.

Mr Gachagua called on Kenyans to support the task force through public participation to create a suitable curriculum.

He said: “The government will unveil a task force to look at educational reforms including CBC. We will retain what is good and improve areas of concern.”

Mr Gachagua spoke during the National Music Festival held in Kisumu, Kisumu County.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Education CS George Magoha, MPS Linnet Chekorir (Bomet County), Erick Wamumbi (Mathira), Betty Maina (Muranga County) John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), former MPS George Theuri and Charles Njagua.

The Deputy President said the Kenya Kwanza administration will invest in the creative economy to ensure the sector creates jobs and wealth for talented youth.

He said: “The Government has elaborate policies and programmes to translate the talents of our young people into income.”

Mr Gachagua assured Kenyans that the President William Ruto-led administration will serve all Kenyans equally irrespective of their political affiliation.

He said: “We want to confirm to the people of Nyanza that the Ruto administration will serve all Kenyans: those who elected us and those who did not.”