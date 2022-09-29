Connect with us

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya

Gachagua says envoys who fail to secure new markets in 2yrs to be recalled

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Ambassadors and High commissioners who fail to secure new markets within two years will be recalled from their tour of duty.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s foreign policy will be centered on agri-business.

He added that 70 percent of the responsibilities of ambassadors will be to find markets for Kenya’s produce.

“We are going to have a paradigm shift in our foreign policy. Indeed we have agreed that all the ambassadors and High Commissioners who will be appointed will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with us for two years on what we expect them to do in terms of enlarging markets and creating markets,” he stated.

“Those who are unable to deliver will be recalled back home to start farming with the other farmers here.”

The DP said this will be in a bid to ensure farmers get value for their hard work.

Kenya Kwanza’s manifesto has prioritized agriculture, through which it seeks to enhance foreign exchange, create jobs and increase incomes.

