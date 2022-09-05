Gachagua: Ruto’s administration will restore public service morale, dignity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 — Deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua has said the Kenya Kwanza government will prioritize restoring dignity in public service and civil service.

While addressing Kenyans from the Deputy President’s Official Residence in Nairobi’s Karen, Gachagua said President-Elect William Ruto’s administration will endeavor to empower the public service so that they can assist the government of the day in the management of the country’s affairs.

He also called upon Kenyans to support them so as to take back the economy to where former President Mwai Kibaki left it while exiting government.

“We are aware that your morale is low, I want to assure on behalf of my boss that our first job is to restore the dignity of the public service, cushion civil servants from harassment and protect them from extortion,” Gachagua stated.

He hailed Ruto for beating all odds, and rising from being a son of an ordinary Kenyan to become president.

“This victory was the work of God. A Nigerian evangelist told us Uhuru abandoned Ruto because it was all God’s doing, so that when he becomes President, no man can say he made him King,” stated Gachagua.

He also welcomed their rivals to work together in moving the country forward.

“Let bygones be by gones and let all those who are against us join us. We built this country together. We have nothing against anybody because we are Kenyans and we are good people and all we want is the economic transformation of our country,” he said.