Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua: Ruto’s administration will restore public service morale, dignity

Gachagua said President-Elect William Ruto’s administration will endeavor to empower the public service so that they can assist the government of the day in the management of the country’s affairs.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 — Deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua has said the Kenya Kwanza government will prioritize restoring dignity in public service and civil service.

While addressing Kenyans from the Deputy President’s Official Residence in Nairobi’s Karen, Gachagua said President-Elect William Ruto’s administration will endeavor to empower the public service so that they can assist the government of the day in the management of the country’s affairs.

He also called upon Kenyans to support them so as to take back the economy to where former President Mwai Kibaki left it while exiting government.

“We are aware that your morale is low, I want to assure on behalf of my boss that our first job is to restore the dignity of the public service, cushion civil servants from harassment and protect them from extortion,” Gachagua stated.

He hailed Ruto for beating all odds, and rising from being a son of an ordinary Kenyan to become president.

“This victory was the work of God. A Nigerian evangelist told us Uhuru abandoned Ruto because it was all God’s doing, so that when he becomes President, no man can say he made him King,” stated Gachagua.

He also welcomed their rivals to work together in moving the country forward.

“Let bygones be by gones and let all those who are against us join us. We built this country together. We have nothing against anybody because we are Kenyans and we are good people and all we want is the economic transformation of our country,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

‘Time to move on’ Kenyans say after court upholds Ruto win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Jubilant supporters of Kenya’s president-elect William Ruto took to the streets Monday after his election victory was upheld by...

12 mins ago

August Elections

President-Elect Ruto’s Wife Rachel pens sweet message after Supreme Court upholds victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – William Ruto’s wife Rachel Ruto has penned a sweet message to her husband after the Supreme Court upheld his...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘With Men, It is Impossible, but not With God’ : Ruto on court win

Ruto quoted the famous biblical phrase in Mark 10:27 a few hours after the seven-judge bench dismissed the petition challenging his win in a...

2 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Raila accepts Supreme Court verdict, but ‘struggle continues’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Raila Odinga says he has accepted the Supreme Court verdict upholding the election of William Ruto as the 5th...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Focus shifts to Ruto’s swearing-in as Kenya’s fifth President after verdict upholding victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Focus has now shifted to President-Elect William Ruto’s swearing-in after the Supreme Court on Monday validated his August 9...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 commissioners had no proof of results manipulation: Supreme Court

While affirming that the power to tally and verify elections rests on the electoral agency and not exclusively the Chairperson, the court noted Wafula...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

No proof postponement of 5 sub-national polls affected turnout: court

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga – the principal petitioner in the 2022 presidential petition -- had alleged that the decision by IEBC to postpone...

3 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Ruto takes it as Supreme Court dismisses Raila petition

The unanimous verdict by seven judges was delivered on Monday in a consolidated petition seeking to overturn Ruto's victory on claims that the electoral...

3 hours ago