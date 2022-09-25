Gachagua mourns the death of elder brother who schooled him

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 25 — Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has lost his elder and only surviving brother Jack Gachagua.

Jack, a civil engineer, died at Jamii Nursing Home in Karatina after battling diabetes and blood pressure for twenty years.

He lost the battle on Saturday shortly after being admitted to the facility where he was rushed after developing complications.

The Deputy President broke news of his brother’s death in a social media post describing him as an icon.

“We shared beautiful moments of our life back in the village. I had the opportunity to thank you for paying my school fees in high school. We agreed on your enhanced role to lead the Kirigo family in view of my National duties,” he recalled.

“We parted happily and agreed that I would come home after we settle down to discuss family matters. Little did I know that those beautiful moments we shared would be our last.” Jack Gachagua (first left) and his wife (first right) pose for a photo with DP Rigathi Gachagua (second right) and the Second Lady Dorcas (second left)/COURTESY

Jack’s death comes few months after another brother, Relian Gachagua, died as he campaigned for his brother who was running on a joint ticket with President William Ruto.

The family also lost another member, then Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, who died on February 24, 2017, while undergoing treatment for cancer abroad. Our family lives in fear: Rigathi remembers Governor Gachagua in emotional tribute

Ruguru Ward MCA Erastus Muriuki who visited the deceased to the hospital said he started feeling unwell on Saturday and was rushed to the facility but died while undergoing treatment.

“Jack started feeling unwell on Saturday and informed his family who rushed him to hospital. I joined them later but while being treated he succumbed,” said Muriuki.

“We the people of Ruguru are mourning one of our own who has been with us for long,” he said.

The family is yet to announce burial plans.