Gachagua joins mourners at the funeral of Baringo Deputy Governor

BARINGO, Kenya, Sep 24 — The Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua today lead thousands of mourners in Baringo County in paying their last tributes during the funeral of the late Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok.

The Deputy President condoled with the family saying it was sad that he has departed before serving the people who elected him.

“I met him in Nakuru during the campaigns for the deferred elections in Rongai and he really helped us,” said the Country’s second in command.

He called on the County Government and other leaders to continue helping the family moving forward even after the funeral.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua condoles with the family of Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok/DPPS

Gachagua who also represented the President Dr. William Ruto read the President’s message of condolence which praised the late Kipng’ok as a great leader and an action oriented man.

“It is with grief and deep sense of loss that I send you this message of condolence and encouragement following the death of honourable Charles Kipng’ok,” read part of President’s message.

“We will always appreciate, cherish and remember him for his leadership contribution and the premium that he placed on education and the advancement of the tea industry,” came the parting shot.

Kirinyaga Governor and Chairperson of the Council of Governors Anne Waiguru led the eight governors in paying their tributes to the fallen leader.

Waiguru pledged to continue praying for the family and also promised to visit the family at a later date as the council of governors as has been their tradition.

Her Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika Eulogised Kipng’ok as a soft spoken person who was good in executing plans.

Together with Wesley Rotich of Elgeyo Marakwet, Stephen Sang of Nandi, Ken Lusaka of Bungoma and Dr. Eric Mutai of Kericho urged governor Cheboi to use Wisdom in getting a replacement for his deputy governor.

The Message of the scores of deputy governors present at the funeral was delivered by the chair of Deputy Governors Forum and Kajiado Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho.

The national government was also represented by CSs Simon Chelugui for labour and industrialisation’s Betty Maina.

The senators present were the host William Cheptumo, Nandi’s Samson Cherargei and Uasin Gishu’s Jackson Mandago who appealed to Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi to nominate a kin of the late Deputy Govenor’s family since he intended to work with him.

Members of parliament present included Baringo South’s Charles Kamuren, Kabuchai’s Majimbo kalasinga, Marakwet west’s Timothy Kipchumba, Rongai’s Paul Chebor, Kuresoi’s Alfred Mutai, Kiambaa’s John Njuguna, Baringo’s Florence Jematia, MusaSirma among others also piled pressure on Governor Cheboi to nominate Kipngok’s son as the Deputy Govenor.

Charles Kipng’ok collapsed and died last week Wednesday at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport while boarding a plane to Mombasa for the first Council of Governors’ induction.

Before venturing into politics successfully the late worked in the tea sector at KTDA as a manager thereafter joining Kiptagich and Kaisugu Companies where he rose to become the general manager.

Kipng’ok was awarded a Head of State Commendation by the late president Mwai Kibaki for good and sustainable innovationshe initiated in the tea sector.

He was laid to rest at his Solian Farm in Eldama Ravine Baringo County. He leaves behind a widow Lorna Kimoi Kimaiyo and five children.