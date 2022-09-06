Connect with us

Gachagua holds first meeting with Nyandarua leaders after Supreme Court upholds President-Elect’s win

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 6 – Deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua has convened his first meeting with Nyandarua County leaders a day after the Supreme Court unanimously upheld President-Elect William Ruto’s win.

Gachagua said Tuesday in a statement posted on his Twitter account that the incoming administration recognizes the significance of consultation and consensus building in the decision-making processes touching on Wananchi.

“This morning I had a breakfast meeting with all elected leaders from Nyandarua County & agreed on the implementation of programs identified during the Economic Forum early 2022,” he said.

Present in the meeting was Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha, his Deputy Mathaara Mwangi, Senator John Methu and Women Representative Faith Gitau.

Also present were the members of the National Assembly, Michael Muchira (Oljororok), George Gachagua (Ndaragwa), Wanjiku Muhia(Kipipiri), Kwenya Thuku(Olkalou), David Kiarahu(Kinangop) and all elected wardr representatives.

On Monday, Deputy Gachagua said the Kenya Kwanza government will prioritize restoring dignity in public service and civil service.

While addressing Kenyans from the Deputy President’s Official Residence in Nairobi’s Karen, Gachagua said President-Elect William Ruto’s administration will endeavor to empower the public service so that they can assist the government of the day in the management of the country’s affairs.

He also called upon Kenyans to support them so as to take back the economy to where former President Mwai Kibaki left it while exiting government.

“We are aware that your morale is low, I want to assure on behalf of my boss that our first job is to restore the dignity of the public service, cushion civil servants from harassment and protect them from extortion,” Gachagua stated.

He hailed Ruto for beating all odds, and rising from being a son of an ordinary Kenyan to become president.

“This victory was the work of God. A Nigerian evangelist told us Uhuru abandoned Ruto because it was all God’s doing, so that when he becomes President, no man can say he made him King,” stated Gachagua.

He also welcomed their rivals to work together in moving the country forward.

