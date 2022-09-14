Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Gabow said Wednesday in a statement that the move will transform the National Police Service/CFM/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Gabow welcomes Ruto’s move to grant police financial autonomy

President Ruto said Tuesday in his first address to the Nation as the Head of State that the order will see the Inspector General become an Accounting Officer for funds allocated to the police.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 — Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow has welcomed the commitment by President William Ruto to sign an Executive Order giving the National Police Service financial autonomy.

Gabow said Wednesday in a statement that the move will transform the National Police Service.

“We wholeheartedly welcome this move, since this autonomy shall go a long way to empower the Service plan ahead and provide services in a timely, proactive and transformative way,” he said.

President Ruto said Tuesday in his first address to the Nation as the Head of State that the order will see the Inspector General become an Accounting Officer for funds allocated to the police.

Ruto noted that the constitution provides for the IG to exercise independent command over the NPS.

However, the Head of State said that the operational autonomy of the office of IG has been undermined by what he described as the continued financial dependence on the Office of the President.

“As I address you, I have instructed that the instruments conferring financial autonomy to the National Police Service by transferring their budget from the Office of the present and designating the Inspector General as the accounting officer be placed on my desk for signature this afternoon,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State pointed out that the financial independence of the police will give impetus to the fight against graft and end the political weaponization of the criminal justice system in the country.

President Ruto further assured all public servants that his administration will respect their professional service noting that an era of intimidation had come to an end.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“No public servant even chiefs and their assistants will be required to run political errands for any political party or formation,” he said.

During the campaign period, President Ruto had decried what he described as misuse of the National Government Administration Officers by the state for the benefit of certain politicians and was highly opposed to the participation of public servants including Cabinet Secretaries in campaigns.

His stand put him on a collision course with some Cabinet Secretaries who had sworn their political allegiance to his main challenger Raila Odinga who enjoyed the backing of his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS Lauds Security Agencies for Outstanding Performance During Polls

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – Police Headquarters has lauded security agencies across the country for what it described as commendable execution of their mandate...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru’s principal bodyguard, Ranka, embedded in Ruto’s security team

Ranka switched to Ruto's security detail on Tuesday soon after the outgoing President handed over the presidential ceremonial sword signaling the transfer of power...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto urges judiciary to expedite corruption, commercial, land cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – President William Ruto has urged the judiciary to expedite Corruption, commercial and Land cases. Speaking during the swearing-in of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Meets With Somalia President, discusses Peace and Security

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 14 – President William Ruto met with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Wednesday as part of efforts to boost bilateral ties...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli urges end to political bickering, backs Ruto’s call for unity

COTU (K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, who fiercely opposed Ruto's presidential bid, said the country's interests surpass individual pursuits and hence the need to...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Chebukati thanks President Ruto for continued recognition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has thanked President William Ruto for recognizing his efforts in...

9 hours ago

World

New president Ruto pledges to work for all Kenyans

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – William Ruto pledged to work for all Kenyans after he was sworn in as president at a pomp-filled ceremony...

22 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Healthcare Federation salutes President Dr Ruto’s health reform commitments

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – The Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) has welcomed health sector reform proposals outlined by President Dr. William Ruto in his...

24 hours ago