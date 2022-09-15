Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Fuel Station. /FILE

Kenya

Fuel prices jump by Sh20 after subsidies cut

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Fuel prices in Kenya surged to record highs on Thursday after the new government slashed subsidies, piling on misery for a population already facing deep economic hardship. 

The price of petrol increased by 20 shillings to 179.30 (about $1.50) per litre while diesel and kerosene prices are up by 20 and 25 shillings respectively, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said. 

The new price regime that will remain in force until October 14 was announced shortly after Kenya’s new President William Ruto took office on Tuesday vowing to scrap food and fuel subsidies. 

“The interventions in place have not borne any fruit,” Ruto said in his inauguration speech. 

Kenya is reeling from the global surge in crude oil prices and last year introduced measures to cushion consumers from the high retail prices. 

It has so far spent 144 billion shillings ($1.2 billion) — about 86 percent of tourism earnings this year — to subside fuel, according to government figures. 

Ruto lambasted the policies of his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, saying they gobbled up billions of shillings with no impact.

“In addition to being very costly, consumption subsidy interventions are prone to abuse, they distort markets and create uncertainty, including artificial shortages of the very products being subsidised,” he said.

Under the new prices announced by EPRA, the subsidy for petrol has been removed while those for diesel and kerosene have been reduced. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya is the most dynamic economy in East Africa but many are suffering financial hardship with about a third of the population living in poverty. 

Prices for basic goods skyrocketed in the wake of Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and unemployment remains a major problem, particularly among the young.

Inflation soared to a 65-month high of 8.5 percent in August, while the currency is at record lows at around 120 shillings to against the dollar.

There are fears the new fuel price increases could see public service providers hike fares and further add to cost of living pressures.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Ruto commits to UN framework on the resolution of dispute over Sahrawi

The announcement attracted mixed reactions from foreign-policy analysts with a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who declined to be named, saying...

4 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto mourns Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – President William Ruto has sent a message of condolence to the family, Governor and residents of Baringo County following...

29 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto revokes Kenya’s recognition of Western Sahara after audience with Moroccan envoy

Ruto stated that his administration will initiate steps to wind down the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic’s presence in the country.

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS Lauds Security Agencies for Outstanding Performance During Polls

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – Police Headquarters has lauded security agencies across the country for what it described as commendable execution of their mandate...

17 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto urges judiciary to expedite corruption, commercial, land cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – President William Ruto has urged the judiciary to expedite Corruption, commercial and Land cases. Speaking during the swearing-in of...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs to begin week-long induction on Sunday

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula said in his acceptance speech that the retreat will take place at the Safari Park Hotel and...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Meets With Somalia President, discusses Peace and Security

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 14 – President William Ruto met with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Wednesday as part of efforts to boost bilateral ties...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli urges end to political bickering, backs Ruto’s call for unity

COTU (K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, who fiercely opposed Ruto's presidential bid, said the country's interests surpass individual pursuits and hence the need to...

22 hours ago