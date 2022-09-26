Connect with us

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

World

From Ukraine to Russia to France, Modi’s India wins global praise at UNGA

Published

NEW York, USA Sep 26 – At the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session India has been winning praise from several developing and developed nations both for its economic and foreign policy.

Some of the most powerful voices, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emmanuel Macron have referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s India in a positive light, 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also acknowledged the key role India can play in the success of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Countries like France, Jamaica and Portugal also heaped praise on India.

While referring to PM Modi’s earlier remarks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, France’s Macron was the first one to praise India, saying Narendra Modi, was right about the time being not right for war.

“It is not for revenge against the West or for opposing the West against the east. It is the time for a collective time for our sovereign equal states. To cope together with challenges, we face,” Macron said while referring to the conversation between PM Modi and Putin during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Samarkand.

UN chief Guterres, in his message to a special ‘India@75’ event on showcasing the ‘India-UN Partnership in Action’, underlined that as home to the largest youth generation in history, India will be decisive in the success of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Looking ahead, India, home to the largest youth generation in history will be decisive in the success of the Sustainable Development Goals, and reiterating Prime Minister Modi – as you reform, the world transforms,” Guterres said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov “explicitly’ backed India for a permanent seat, straight 60 minutes after he met up with his Indian counterpart. Addressing the UNGA session, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said that the country sees India as a “key international actor” and a “worthy candidate for permanent membership within the Council.”

