Former Tetu MP Gichuhi Mwangi elected Nyeri County Assembly Speaker

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Former Tetu Member of Parliament Gichuhi Mwangi has been elected as the new speaker of the county Assembly of Nyeri.

The former MP who is a lawyer by profession had only served for one term but quit after losing in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries to the current legislator Geoffrey Wandeto.

He was contesting for the seat with three others and managed to clinch a decisive win after garnering 40 votes.

Emerging second was former nominated MCA Patrick Mutahi who only attained two votes while the third candidate Evans Irungu got zero votes.

Giving his speech upon election, the new speaker said that he shall ensure that all businesses are executed with the observance of assembly standing orders.

“I want to thank you for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Nyeri. I will ensure that the record set by my predecessor Kaguchia is maintained for the benefit of Nyeri people,” he said.

All 42 members of the assembly who include 30 elected and 12 nominated participated in the election of the speaker.

Out of the 30 elected MCAs, 25 were elected on UDA Party ticket, four on an independent ticket while only one was elected on ANC party ticket.

This leaves UDA as the dominant party in the assembly as all the 12 MCAs were nominated on the same party ticket.

Gichuhi had prior to this been identified by the UDA party as a preferred candidate for the post.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had earlier indicated that the party position seeks to evenly distribute posts to avoid locking out any of the six constituencies in Nyeri County.

He stated that the Speaker should come from Tetu as Mathira had already produced Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Kieni, Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Othaya, County MP Rahab Mukami while Mukurweini is represented in the county leadership by Deputy Governor Waroe Kinaniri.

Among those who had graced the session during the assembly session were immediate former Speaker John Kaguchia, Mukurweini Mp Eric Wamumbi, Deputy Governor Waroe Kinaniri and hundreds of public members.