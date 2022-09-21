Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Former Tetu MP Gichuhi Mwangi elected Nyeri County Assembly Speaker

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Former Tetu Member of Parliament Gichuhi Mwangi has been elected as the new speaker of the county Assembly of Nyeri.

The former MP who is a lawyer by profession had only served for one term but quit after losing in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries to the current legislator Geoffrey Wandeto.

He was contesting for the seat with three others and managed to clinch a decisive win after garnering 40 votes.

Emerging second was former nominated MCA Patrick Mutahi who only attained two votes while the third candidate Evans Irungu got zero votes.

Giving his speech upon election, the new speaker said that he shall ensure that all businesses are executed with the observance of assembly standing orders.

“I want to thank you for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Nyeri. I will ensure that the record set by my predecessor Kaguchia is maintained for the benefit of Nyeri people,” he said.

All 42 members of the assembly who include 30 elected and 12 nominated participated in the election of the speaker.

Out of the 30 elected MCAs, 25 were elected on UDA Party ticket, four on an independent ticket while only one was elected on ANC party ticket.

This leaves UDA as the dominant party in the assembly as all the 12 MCAs were nominated on the same party ticket.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gichuhi had prior to this been identified by the UDA party as a preferred candidate for the post.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had earlier indicated that the party position seeks to evenly distribute posts to avoid locking out any of the six constituencies in Nyeri County.

He stated that the Speaker should come from Tetu as Mathira had already produced Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Kieni, Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Othaya, County MP Rahab Mukami while Mukurweini is represented in the county leadership by Deputy Governor Waroe Kinaniri.

Among those who had graced the session during the assembly session were immediate former Speaker John Kaguchia, Mukurweini Mp Eric Wamumbi, Deputy Governor Waroe Kinaniri and hundreds of public members.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

EU disburses Sh845mn in support of legal aid services in Kenya

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 21 – The European Union has disbursed Sh845 million to support free legal aid services to the vulnerable communities in Kenya....

9 mins ago

Kenya

Judiciary to partner with Senate to ensure devolution works – Koome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – The Judiciary has pledged to partner with the Senate to ensure the devolved system of Government works optimally. Speaking...

10 mins ago

Kenya

Lobby group wants President Ruto to rescind directive on exclusive cargo transport via SGR

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Okoa Mombasa has urged President William Ruto to immediately rescind two government directives that require cargo at the Port...

25 mins ago

County News

Women traders in Kisii cushion themselves from high living costs through savings group

KISII, Kenya, Sep 21 – In Kisii town market, 55-year-old Mary Nyaboke is busy cutting her kales (Sukuma wiki) as she waits for customers...

38 mins ago

Kenya

Light aircraft crash-lands at Nairobi National Park, but no injuries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – A light aircraft crash landed at the Nairobi National Park shortly after it had taken off from the Wilson...

55 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya, Jamaica to partner in strengthening conference tourism sectors 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Kenya through the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) will collaborate with Jamaica to strengthen the conference tourism sectors in both countries....

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ebola Alert: Govt urges vigilance at border points following death in Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – The Ministry of Health has issued an Ebola alert following the death of one person who died in Uganda...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Call toll free number 1551 to report corruption-related incidents – EACC

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has released a free toll number 1551 where Kenyans can now report incidents...

4 hours ago